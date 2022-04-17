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4/16/2022 Miles Guo: The New Federal State of China is grateful for what our fellow fighters in Changchun, northeast China, did to help each other. Thanks to our fellow fighters in Shanghai for providing important intelligence regarding governmental actions and helping other fellow fighters’ families in smart ways. However, everyone should remember that no one is obligated to help anyone else. Don’t take other fellow fighters’ help for granted