ELECTRICAL POISONING: THE HIDDEN EMF THREAT

With cell phones in our pockets, Wi-Fi routers in nearly every home, and smart devices all around us, concern over electromagnetic fields (EMFs) is growing. Dr. Carlos Ritter joins Del to break down what the science really shows about EMF exposure and its potential impact on human health. Ritter doesn’t stop at raising an alarm; he shares practical solutions families can use right now, from reducing Wi-Fi and device use to making simple changes that lower everyday exposure.