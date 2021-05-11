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Dr. Rashid Buttar BLASTS Gates, Fauci, EXPOSES Fake Pandemic Numbers (English Subtitles)
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606 views • May 11, 2021
#N3 #DrRashidButtar #Coronavirus
Dr. Rashid Buttar BLASTS Gates, Fauci, EXPOSES Fake Pandemic Numbers As Economy Collapses. Extended Edition with English Subtitles and added clips.
This video reach 9,5 million views before YouTube took it down early on in the Coronavirus pandemic of 2020.
Follow Dr. Rashid A. Buttar: http://AskDrButtar.com/NNN https://www.CentersForAdvancedMedicin... https://www.DrButtar.com https://www.facebook.com/rashid.buttar Sub to Gary's NEW Podcast on YouTube here: https://nnn.is/subscribe-to-G-Cast Sub to Gary's original YouTube Channel here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7hG... Sub to the Next News Youtube Channel here: http://nnn.is/Sub-to-N3 Check out Gary's Kid's YouTube channel here: http://bit.ly/sub-to-Banchi-Brothers Get on our Email list! http://nnn.is/email-newsletter-next-news Rashid A. Buttar, graduated from Washington University with a double major in Biology and Theology,before attending medical school at the University of Osteopathic Medicine and Health Sciences, College of Medicine and Surgery. See the report here: https://youtu.be/WGbYHJcMbz8 Read More/Source/Credit/FairUse: https://www.ASKDRBUTTAR.COM/NNN Share this to Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u... Tweet This video: https://twitter.com/home?status=Must%... ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SUPPORT THE NETWORK WITH THE LINKS BELOW! ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Patreon $5/mo: http://nnn.is/monthly-gift-5 Donate with Paypal: https://nnn.is/give-once Give BTC: 13Hd1HFqS5CDLCMcFQPWu9wumubo6X2hSM Next News T-Shirt Shop: http://nnn.is/get-your-gear-here The Principles of Liberty for Kids: https://bit.ly/teach-liberty Restore YOUR Online Privacy here: https://HideWithGary.com Enter Promo Code: nextnews for 20% OFF ! Be Ready in ANY disaster. Stock up on Survival Food here: http://PrepareWithGary.com
FOLLOW NEXT NEW NETWORK ON SOCIAL! --------------------------------------- https://Minds.com/NextNews https://Minds.com/GaryFranchi https://BitChute.com/channel/NextNews... https://Real.Video/channel/NextNewsNe... http://Facebook.com/NextNewsNet http://Twitter.com/NextNewsNet http://Twitter.com/garyfranchi http://NextNewsNetwork.com
Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject. #N3 #DrRashidButtar #Coronavirus
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
https://thehighwire.com/
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https://thetruthaboutcancer.com/
Judy Mikovits - Plague of Corruption
https://www.skyhorsepublishing.com/9781510752245/plague-of-corruption/
Dr. Rashid Buttar BLASTS Gates, Fauci, EXPOSES Fake Pandemic Numbers As Economy Collapses. Extended Edition with English Subtitles and added clips.
This video reach 9,5 million views before YouTube took it down early on in the Coronavirus pandemic of 2020.
Follow Dr. Rashid A. Buttar: http://AskDrButtar.com/NNN https://www.CentersForAdvancedMedicin... https://www.DrButtar.com https://www.facebook.com/rashid.buttar Sub to Gary's NEW Podcast on YouTube here: https://nnn.is/subscribe-to-G-Cast Sub to Gary's original YouTube Channel here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7hG... Sub to the Next News Youtube Channel here: http://nnn.is/Sub-to-N3 Check out Gary's Kid's YouTube channel here: http://bit.ly/sub-to-Banchi-Brothers Get on our Email list! http://nnn.is/email-newsletter-next-news Rashid A. Buttar, graduated from Washington University with a double major in Biology and Theology,before attending medical school at the University of Osteopathic Medicine and Health Sciences, College of Medicine and Surgery. See the report here: https://youtu.be/WGbYHJcMbz8 Read More/Source/Credit/FairUse: https://www.ASKDRBUTTAR.COM/NNN Share this to Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u... Tweet This video: https://twitter.com/home?status=Must%... ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SUPPORT THE NETWORK WITH THE LINKS BELOW! ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Patreon $5/mo: http://nnn.is/monthly-gift-5 Donate with Paypal: https://nnn.is/give-once Give BTC: 13Hd1HFqS5CDLCMcFQPWu9wumubo6X2hSM Next News T-Shirt Shop: http://nnn.is/get-your-gear-here The Principles of Liberty for Kids: https://bit.ly/teach-liberty Restore YOUR Online Privacy here: https://HideWithGary.com Enter Promo Code: nextnews for 20% OFF ! Be Ready in ANY disaster. Stock up on Survival Food here: http://PrepareWithGary.com
FOLLOW NEXT NEW NETWORK ON SOCIAL! --------------------------------------- https://Minds.com/NextNews https://Minds.com/GaryFranchi https://BitChute.com/channel/NextNews... https://Real.Video/channel/NextNewsNe... http://Facebook.com/NextNewsNet http://Twitter.com/NextNewsNet http://Twitter.com/garyfranchi http://NextNewsNetwork.com
Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject. #N3 #DrRashidButtar #Coronavirus
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
https://thehighwire.com/
The Truth About Cancer
https://thetruthaboutcancer.com/
Judy Mikovits - Plague of Corruption
https://www.skyhorsepublishing.com/9781510752245/plague-of-corruption/
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