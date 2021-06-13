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Red Brigade G7
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40 views • June 13, 2021
Who knows what's happening here??? Seems has something to do with G7? Occult matters? Thanks to The Prisoner: Looks like the controlled opposition, satanic death-cult group ''Extinct Rebellion''. Even their Logo denotes "As Above, So below", but no doubt most of the useful idiots protesting wouldn't know this.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9676619/Extinction-Rebellion-begin-G7-protest-500-demonstrators-gather.html
Mirrored https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TFUCiavFtf0
AngryAngel
Thanks to the Big Dutchman for Link
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9676619/Extinction-Rebellion-begin-G7-protest-500-demonstrators-gather.html
Mirrored https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TFUCiavFtf0
AngryAngel
Thanks to the Big Dutchman for Link
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