Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Christian Missionaries Attacked - Cops Collude Against Them... In America
30 views
channel image
Sons of Liberty
Published a day ago |

You may have seen reports on Jesse Boyd and his team making their way across America with a cross and flag, spreading the message of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. What you may not be aware of is a recent attack on him, his family and his ministry team in Montana that forced him to pull his gun and defend himself and his family. You may also not be aware of how the Montana thugs, you know the Thin Blue Line, sought to get CPS involved and colluded to paint him and his team in the worst light possible. Jesse, his daughter and her fiance join me in this episode to tell there story and we share body cam footage that was leaked of how the officers involved seemed to collude with one another in arresting Jesse and others, as well as getting CPS involved.You can call the Montana AG's office on behalf of Jesse and voice your displeasure at the conduct of the agents of the state of Montana at 1-800-498-6455.


Help support the channel:

Zelle email: t.brown.hattrick (At) Gmail (dot) com

https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/TheRealTimBrown

Grab This Bucket Of Heirloom Seeds & Get Free Shipping With Promo Code TIM: https://heavensharvest.com/collections/seed-kits/products/heirloom-vegetable-seed-bucket?variant=34283425333292

Protect Yourself From 5G, EMF & RF Radiation: https://www.emfsol.com/?aff=ctQ9GqtsMfLBD3XJZ

Build Your Own Food Forest & Save 5% With Promo Code TIMBROWN: https://shop.foodforestabundance.com/TIMBROWN

Stockpile Food For The Future: https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=5131805.ffe1a3

Stockpile Your Ammo & Save $15 On Your First Order: https://ammo.com/i/aGRNd0wwRGwxTFE9c

Save Up To 66% Off MyPillow with Promo Code TIMBROWN: https://www.mypillow.com/sonsofliberty

Get A Great Deal On A Satellite Phone: https://satellitephonestore.com/?affiliate=liberty

Gain Cell Phone Freedom With Volta Wireless and Get Your First Month For Just $9.99 With Promo Code USA1: https://www.voltawireless.com/

One Simple Way To Detoxify: https://timbrown.thegoodinside.com/pbx-trial-offer-557846


Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive


Follow us on Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/sonsoflibertyra


Grab our feed on Locals: https://thesonsoflibertyradio.locals.com/


Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia


https://sonsoflibertyradio.com


https://sonsoflibertymedia.com


Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/


Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate


Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/

Keywords
gospeljesus christpolicejusticecpsmontanajesse boydwalk across america

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket