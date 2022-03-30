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DON’T WASTE A GOOD CRISIS – SANCTONS-GENERATED OPPORTUNITIES IN RUSSIA
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59 views • March 30, 2022
SANCTIONS-GENERATED OPPORTUNITIES IN RUSSIA – HOW TO TURN SANCTIONS INTO PROFIT. FAST! Today, Stan Grafski reveals likely once-in-a-lifetime business opportunity that allows many international businesses to start selling fast in Russia, Europe’s biggest and least saturated national market.
Stanislav Grafski is a Russian market entry consultant, lawyer, and entrepreneur with 33 years+ record in helping international businesses to capitalize on what the Russian market offers.
As a result of Western economic sanctions, thousands and thousands of businesses from EU, US, and a bunch of other countries decided to leave the Russian market. That is where many international businesses with similar products or industries – manufacturers, suppliers, traders, service providers, professionals, etc – can make a quick and big dollar by supplying their products to the Russian market into newly emptied niches. Samples of those lucrative industries and sectors are provided in this video.
Keep in mind that time is really precious with this opportunity – first come first get principle applies.
If the above information is of interest to you or it resonates with you, feel free to book your free consultation with Stan Grafski using this link: https://grafski.com/contacts/free-consultation-request-form/
PLEASE SUPPORT THIS CHANNEL
- from outside of Russia to
https://www.donationalerts.com/r/stanislavgrafski
PAYEER.COM P1068099659
- from inside of Russia to
VISA card 4276 3800 7000 9530
MIR card 2200 7706 0575 2528
CONTACT Stan Grafski DIRECTLY
Email: [email protected]
Mobile/ WhatsApp: +7 920 232 8500
CHECK our web-site www.grafski.com
Get connected directly with Stan Grafski on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/in/stanislavgrafski/
To learn more about today’s Russian market realities, join Stan Grafski’s LinkedIn group MARKET ENTRY & BUSINESS IN RUSSIA at https://www.linkedin.com/groups/6685310/
Also, please SHARE this video with your contacts if you like it.
Stanislav Grafski is a Russian market entry consultant, lawyer, and entrepreneur with 33 years+ record in helping international businesses to capitalize on what the Russian market offers.
As a result of Western economic sanctions, thousands and thousands of businesses from EU, US, and a bunch of other countries decided to leave the Russian market. That is where many international businesses with similar products or industries – manufacturers, suppliers, traders, service providers, professionals, etc – can make a quick and big dollar by supplying their products to the Russian market into newly emptied niches. Samples of those lucrative industries and sectors are provided in this video.
Keep in mind that time is really precious with this opportunity – first come first get principle applies.
If the above information is of interest to you or it resonates with you, feel free to book your free consultation with Stan Grafski using this link: https://grafski.com/contacts/free-consultation-request-form/
PLEASE SUPPORT THIS CHANNEL
- from outside of Russia to
https://www.donationalerts.com/r/stanislavgrafski
PAYEER.COM P1068099659
- from inside of Russia to
VISA card 4276 3800 7000 9530
MIR card 2200 7706 0575 2528
CONTACT Stan Grafski DIRECTLY
Email: [email protected]
Mobile/ WhatsApp: +7 920 232 8500
CHECK our web-site www.grafski.com
Get connected directly with Stan Grafski on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/in/stanislavgrafski/
To learn more about today’s Russian market realities, join Stan Grafski’s LinkedIn group MARKET ENTRY & BUSINESS IN RUSSIA at https://www.linkedin.com/groups/6685310/
Also, please SHARE this video with your contacts if you like it.
Keywords
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