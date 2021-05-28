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TOOK THE VACCINE? YOU ARE NOW A LIABILITY RISK TO FLY! (WHAT ABOUT THE PILOTS WHO GOT THE JAB?!?!)
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432 views • May 28, 2021
Delta says their employees (pilots?) must get the jab...but if it causes blood clots, should someone be piloting an airplane? Vaccine Passports? Now what, you take the jab to fly but can't due to risk? Anybody that took a vaccine is now at risk of developing blood clots, this is a liability health risk when flying. So everyone that took the jab to get those freedoms back like flying...will likely be banned from flying. Go figure. ~ JIM CRENSHAW
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