Bill & Melinda Gates Died in 2013 And more odd things!

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Claim: Bill Gates Was Addicted to Porn and Sex – Melinda Was His Cover:
https://humansarefree.com/2020/08/claim-bill-gates-was-addicted-to-porn-and-sex-melinda-was-his-cover.html
Mirorred from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A8iDLLXWlUI
The Truth Hunters