Through the three lies - Hu Xinyu's death, the CCP’s balloon, and the effectiveness of the COVID vaccines, you can see how the CCP and a few big liars managed to determine the fate of the entire world

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https://gettr.com/post/p27jybvb670
2/6/2023 Miles Guo's GETTR: Through the three lies - Hu Xinyu's death, the CCP’s weather balloon, and the effectiveness of the COVID vaccines, you can see how the CCP and a few big liars managed to determine the fate of the entire world; it were Xi (Jinping) and Putin who planned the Russia-Ukraine war, but the world is still discussing whether the CCP ever supported Russia, how ridiculous!
#HuXinyu #CCPBalloon #RussiaUkraineWar #XitheDeadEmperor #Putin
2/6/2023 文贵盖特：从胡鑫宇被上吊死、中共气球随意出入美国、全球争打疫苗，看中共等几个骗子决定全世界人民的生死；俄乌战争本就是习近平和普京共谋的，可世界却在讨论中共是不是支持俄国，荒唐不？
#胡鑫宇 #中共气球 #俄乌战争 #习死皇 #普京