Are the "Digital Equity" Rules Leading to a 15-Minute City Near You?

Angeline Marie discusses her take on FCC proposed rules for Digital Equity, clamping down on Freedom of Speech, the coming Surveillance Society, the Sedition Act, and Republic Review.
Soul-less Society, my new book available Nov. 28
https://www.soullesssocietybook.com/
Sources:
FCC.gov, FACT SHEET: FCC Will Vote on Rules to Prevent and Eliminate Digital Discrimination
https://docs.fcc.gov/public/attachments/DOC-397941A1.pdf
History.com, Alien and Sedition Acts
https://www.history.com/topics/early-us/alien-and-sedition-acts
Reclaiming the Republic, G.R. Mobley
http://www.reclaimingtherepublic.org/?fbclid=IwAR0ah3vqvUoJq7bUQtdyw4kgUKEEkkrQy1JUtjCXsOZ30crb2Ndr331sQfY
TrevorLoudon.com:
https://www.trevorloudon.com/2021/03/opinion-a-new-zealanders-9-starter-steps-to-save-america-from-socialism/
#Censorship #FCC #Media #FreeSpeech #DigitalEquity #DigitalDiscrimination #RepublicReview #SeditionAct
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.