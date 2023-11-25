Create New Account
Are the "Digital Equity" Rules Leading to a 15-Minute City Near You?
Angeline Marie discusses her take on FCC proposed rules for Digital Equity, clamping down on Freedom of Speech, the coming Surveillance Society, the Sedition Act, and Republic Review.

Soul-less Society, my new book available Nov. 28
https://www.soullesssocietybook.com/

Sources:
FCC.gov, FACT SHEET: FCC Will Vote on Rules to Prevent and Eliminate Digital Discrimination
https://docs.fcc.gov/public/attachments/DOC-397941A1.pdf

History.com, Alien and Sedition Acts
https://www.history.com/topics/early-us/alien-and-sedition-acts

Reclaiming the Republic, G.R. Mobley
http://www.reclaimingtherepublic.org/?fbclid=IwAR0ah3vqvUoJq7bUQtdyw4kgUKEEkkrQy1JUtjCXsOZ30crb2Ndr331sQfY

TrevorLoudon.com:
https://www.trevorloudon.com/2021/03/opinion-a-new-zealanders-9-starter-steps-to-save-america-from-socialism/

#Censorship #FCC #Media #FreeSpeech #DigitalEquity #DigitalDiscrimination #RepublicReview #SeditionAct

Keywords
censorshipmediafccdigital equitysurveillancesocietyrepublicreviewseditionact

