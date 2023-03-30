BIDEN GOES AFTER MATT TAIBBI - ISRAEL PROTESTS - NEOCONS TAKE ANOTHER "L" IN THE MIDDLE EAST

Posted 28March2023 Garland Nixon:
USA is funding the anti-judicial reform protests of March 2023.
He talks about this organization called: The Movement for Quality Government in Israel.
Who is funding the Movement for Quality Government in Israel?The MEPI Foundation (amongst others).
What is MEPI?
It’s a branch of the US State Department, funding NGOs and pushing it’s own agenda inside the Holy Land.
So, who is really funding all these riots?
The US State Department, or ‘Deep State’ Department, whichever you prefer.
more information:The USA IS funding the protests – proof
https://www.jerusalemcats.com/sanctions/#the-usa-is-funding-the-protests-proof
