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New California Public Conference Call On July 14th, 2021. About Water, Electricity, Audits, Gavin Newsom, Etc.
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54 views • July 15, 2021
This video is of the public conference call for New California where several subjects are covered and questions answered. A wide range of subjects are covered from drought conditions in California with reservoir water being intentionally wasted and drained out to sea, Electric outages, Financial problems of California, Governor Newsom in bad situations, State audits, Chinese influence, Bill Gates, Farms and Property, Cuba, Recall election and other subjects. Lots of tid bits of information on this call and worth listening to.
To learn more about New California visit this link ---> https://bit.ly/NewCaliforniaState
To learn more about New California visit this link ---> https://bit.ly/NewCaliforniaState
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