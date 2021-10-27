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A Small Gift of Gold, Frankincense and Myrrh - Really?
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40 views • October 27, 2021
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Master Lama Rasaji tells us that Jesus was actually very wealthy and not a pauper. Jesus' ministry needed funding and the Magi knew this. Who managed the wealth for the King of Kings?
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Master Lama Rasaji tells us that Jesus was actually very wealthy and not a pauper. Jesus' ministry needed funding and the Magi knew this. Who managed the wealth for the King of Kings?
Follow MPN On
👉 YouTube https://www.youtube.com/mypatriotsnetwork
👉 Facebook https://www.facebook.com/MyPatriotsNetwork/
👉 Telegram https://t.me/mypatriotsnetwork/
👉 Instagram https://www.instagram.com/my.patriots.network/
👉 My Patriots Network https://mypatriotsnetwork.com/channels/
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