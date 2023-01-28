Ukraine Update Jan 28, 2023

💥 On 26 January, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation launched a massive missile attack, using high-precision long-range air- and sea-based armament, as well as unmanned aerial vehicles, against the power facilities that operate Ukraine's defense industrial complex and transport system. The goals of the massive attack have been reached. All the assigned targets have been neutralized.

◽️ The attack has resulted in the frustration of armament and munition transportation to the operations area, including those sent by NATO countries. The production capacities of the entities, tasked to repair and restore the military hardware of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), have been disrupted.

💥 In Kupyansk direction, the artillery of the 'Zapad' Group of Forces has neutralized the manpower and hardware of the units from 103rd Territorial Defense Brigade near Peschanoye, and 14th Mechanized Brigade of the AFU near Sinkovka (Kharkov region).

◽️ Over 30 Ukrainian personnel, 2 motor vehicles, 1 U.S.-manufactured M-777 artillery system, and 1 D-20 howitzer have been eliminated.

💥 In Krasny Liman direction, Army Aviation and the artillery of the 'Tsentr' Group of Forces have neutralized the units from 24th and 92nd mechanized brigades of the AFU near Ostrovskoye (Kharkov region), and Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

◽️ The enemy has lost up to 40 personnel, 3 armored fighting vehicles, 3 motor vehicles, 1 D-20 howitzer, and 1 U.S.-manufactured M-777 artillery system.

◽️ 1 AFU artillery ordnance depot has been destroyed near Shchurovo (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 In Donetsk direction, the offensive operations conducted by the 'Yug' Group of Forces have resulted in the elimination of over 80 Ukrainian personnel, 1 tank, 3 infantry fighting vehicles, 3 pickups, 1 D-20 howitzer, 2 D-30 howitzers, 1 Msta-B howitzer, 1 U.S.-manufactured M109 Paladin artillery system, and 1 U.S.-manufactured AN/TPQ-50 counterbattery warfare radar.

💥 In South-Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, the units of the 'Vostok' Group of Forces continued their offensive operations, gained new advantageous lines, and neutralized the units from 72nd Mechanized Brigade of the AFU near Ugledar, as well as 108th Territorial Defense Brigade near Prechistovka and Novosyolka (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ The AFU have lost up to 65 Ukrainian personnel, 1 tank, 2 armored fighting vehicles, 1 D-20 howitzer, 3 motor vehicles, and 2 U.S.-manufactured AN/TPQ-37 counterbattery warfare radars in the abovementioned directions.

💥 In Kherson direction, counterbattery warfare operation has resulted in the destruction of 1 Grad multiple-launch rocket system (MLRS), 1 U.S.-manufactured M-777 artillery system, and one AFU ordnance depot.

- Russian Defense Ministry