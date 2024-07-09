Shop healthy and organic ingredients only at BrighteonStore.com









Almond Butter & Raspberry Protein Pancakes





Ingredients

For the batter:

5 tbsp. Oats

2 tbsp. Organic Whey Protein Powder

6 egg whites

120ml almond milk

½ tsp. baking powder

2 tbsp. Organic Raw Almond Butter

Organic Extra Virgin Coconut Oil





For the topping:

1 tbsp. Organic Raw Almond Butter

Handful Freeze-Dried Organic Whole Raspberries





1. In a large mixing bowl, whisk the Oats, protein powder, baking powder and egg whites. Add milk to the oats gradually while stirring. Add the almond butter and continue mixing until smooth.

2. Heat a pan over low heat and rub the bottom of your pan with a paper towel soaked with coconut oil to keep the pancakes from sticking.

3. Cook for around a minute and flip the pancake.

4. Cook a minute more, then remove from heat.

5. Continue until there is no more batter.

6. Top with almond butter and raspberries and devour.