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President Trump Told Us
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350 views • March 05, 2021
President Trump told us he would have to disappear for a while because of “very rich enemies” who are unhappy with what he’s doing for our Country. He told us directly he would need to be out of the picture for a while. LISTEN. Observe the many subtle clues given to you over an extended period of time prior to his departure. Notice the “coincidences” and nuances of Biden’s “Presidency.” Like Trump has said many times, THE BEST IS YET TO COME! We haven’t finished yet.. 🇺🇸 Hold The Line
https://www.newsweek.com/qanon-theorists-switch-date-march-20-after-no-trump-inauguration-call-4th-false-flag-1573871?utm_term=Autofeed&;utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1614885474
https://www.newsweek.com/qanon-theorists-switch-date-march-20-after-no-trump-inauguration-call-4th-false-flag-1573871?utm_term=Autofeed&;utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1614885474
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