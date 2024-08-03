Day 300: Surviving the Ongoing War of Starvation, Collective Punishment, Ethnic Cleansing & Genocide of the Palestinian population in Gaza

💔The #Children of #Gaza are #Starving - This is Day 300.

He's happy to bring hot food to his hungry family.

Famine hits the residents of the #Gaza Strip hard, especially the children who are the most vulnerable and exposed to malnutrition and dehydration, as a result of the blockade imposed by the criminal #Israeli regime, in their ongoing war of starvation, collective punishment, ethnic cleansing and genocide of the Palestinian population in #Gaza