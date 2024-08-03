Day 300: Surviving the Ongoing War of Starvation, Collective Punishment, Ethnic Cleansing & Genocide of the Palestinian population in Gaza

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
💔The #Children of #Gaza are #Starving - This is Day 300.
He's happy to bring hot food to his hungry family.
Famine hits the residents of the #Gaza Strip hard, especially the children who are the most vulnerable and exposed to malnutrition and dehydration, as a result of the blockade imposed by the criminal #Israeli regime, in their ongoing war of starvation, collective punishment, ethnic cleansing and genocide of the Palestinian population in #Gaza