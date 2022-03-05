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A comedian became president of the Ukraine Best of Soros/4IR-Clusterfucks
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40 views • March 05, 2022
A comedian became president of the Ukraine
Best of Soros/4IR-Clusterfucks
The Ukraine/Russia-war is more and more turning out to be a Secret Services / Open Society / WEF "Great Narrative" Transition-Playbook-milestone. Next Season Focus is labeled Build Back Better (Hegelian Dialectic Climax).
Best of Soros/4IR-Clusterfucks
The Ukraine/Russia-war is more and more turning out to be a Secret Services / Open Society / WEF "Great Narrative" Transition-Playbook-milestone. Next Season Focus is labeled Build Back Better (Hegelian Dialectic Climax).
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