RFK Jr. on the Biolabs in Ukraine making “ethnically targeted bioweapons”

RFK Jr. claims that the Biolabs in Ukraine are “collecting Russian DNA” to make “ethnically targeted bioweapons”.
This are the EXACT allegations Russia made to the UN, and is the main reason for Russia’s invasion!
MUST READ THREAD!🧵
https://twitter.com/i/status/1680295462337748993
