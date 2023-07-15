Create New Account
RFK Jr. on the Biolabs in Ukraine making “ethnically targeted bioweapons”
GalacticStorm
RFK Jr. claims that the Biolabs in Ukraine are “collecting Russian DNA” to make “ethnically targeted bioweapons”.


This are the EXACT allegations Russia made to the UN, and is the main reason for Russia’s invasion!


MUST READ THREAD!🧵

https://twitter.com/i/status/1680295462337748993

population controlrfk jrbioweaponplandemicmrna gene therapyukraine biolabs

