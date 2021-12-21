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Joe Rogan: "Look, Trump's Not A Perfect Guy. But This Thing That He Kept Saying About The Deep State, It's Real, It's 100% Real!
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130 views • December 21, 2021
Joe Rogan: "Look, Trump's not a perfect guy. But this thing that he kept saying about the deep state, it's real, It's 100% real!
I was called crazy 20 years ago for even mentioning the Deep State. Hell, 5 years ago, for that matter.
#JoeRogan #DeepState
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
I was called crazy 20 years ago for even mentioning the Deep State. Hell, 5 years ago, for that matter.
#JoeRogan #DeepState
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
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