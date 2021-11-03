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Interview with Eric Clapton – What the jab told him
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260 views • November 03, 2021
Eric Clapton, a famous musician, describes in this interview how he accepted the vaccination offer of the British government, had serious vaccination side effects and what process this started in him. Not only does he question the policy of his government. Even more, he tries to bring the people together who need somebody to talk to them without condemning them.
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