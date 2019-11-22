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Reflections of FDA Destruction of AO Labs by Cathryn Caton, N.D.
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74 views • November 22, 2019
Cathryn Caton, N.D., wife of Cansema creator, Greg Caton, reflects on the infamous FDA raid and destruction of AO Labs in 2003, the refusal by the media to discuss the suppression of legitimate, effective, time-tested cancer cures, and the need to stand up against the suppression.
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