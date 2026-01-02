© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Worldwide Supplier For Methylene Blue USP Grade (99% Purity) Powder: https://www.sacredpurity.com/methyleneblue.html
Methylene Blue Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/methyleneblue
Video Original Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lAc2l07Dk6s
Credit For Video And Description To: https://www.youtube.com/@SiimLand
Siim Land Took Methylene Blue For A Month - Here's What Happened
I took Methylene Blue for a full month—low doses, troches, and tinctures. Here's exactly what happened to my energy, brain fog, and performance (spoiler: no miracles, but no crashes either).
Methylene Blue promises mitochondrial boosts, but does it deliver for healthy people? I tested 4-16mg doses while tracking everything. Dr. Scott Sherr weighs in on why results vary wildly.
🔥 Key Timestamps:
0:00 - Why I tried Methylene Blue
0:45 - How it works (mito electron transport)
1:45 - My exact dosing protocol
2:45 - Real results (what I felt/nothing?)
4:00 - Safety warnings (G6PD, MAOI risks)
5:15 - When to use it (flights, infections?)
👉 Low-dose mito support or overhyped? Comment your experience below!