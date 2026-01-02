BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Siim Land Took Methylene Blue For A Month - Here's What Happened
Sun Fruit Dan
Sun Fruit Dan
711 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
261 views • 1 day ago

Worldwide Supplier For Methylene Blue USP Grade (99% Purity) Powder: https://www.sacredpurity.com/methyleneblue.html


Methylene Blue Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/methyleneblue


Video Original Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lAc2l07Dk6s

Credit For Video And Description To: https://www.youtube.com/@SiimLand


Siim Land Took Methylene Blue For A Month - Here's What Happened


I took Methylene Blue for a full month—low doses, troches, and tinctures. Here's exactly what happened to my energy, brain fog, and performance (spoiler: no miracles, but no crashes either).


Methylene Blue promises mitochondrial boosts, but does it deliver for healthy people? I tested 4-16mg doses while tracking everything. Dr. Scott Sherr weighs in on why results vary wildly.


🔥 Key Timestamps:

0:00 - Why I tried Methylene Blue

0:45 - How it works (mito electron transport)

1:45 - My exact dosing protocol

2:45 - Real results (what I felt/nothing?)

4:00 - Safety warnings (G6PD, MAOI risks)

5:15 - When to use it (flights, infections?)


👉 Low-dose mito support or overhyped? Comment your experience below!


Keywords
methylene bluehow to use methylene bluemethylene blue health benefitsmethylene blue sciencemethylene blue dosingmethylene blue effectsmethylene blue testimonialmethylene blue experiencemethylene blue health effectsmethylene blue health impactssiim land took methylene blue for a month heres what happenedmethylene blue protoocl
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
An invisible assault: How everyday heavy metals sabotage brain health

An invisible assault: How everyday heavy metals sabotage brain health

Willow Tohi
The methylation switch: Scientists identify diet that can turn back the cellular clock

The methylation switch: Scientists identify diet that can turn back the cellular clock

Jacob Thomas
Weight loss in midlife may trigger brain inflammation, study finds

Weight loss in midlife may trigger brain inflammation, study finds

Ava Grace
Red light therapy &#038; natural protocols challenge big pharma’s profit-driven model

Red light therapy & natural protocols challenge big pharma’s profit-driven model

Finn Heartley
OpenAI offers $555,000 for “stressful” job to guard against rogue AI and mental health harms

OpenAI offers $555,000 for “stressful” job to guard against rogue AI and mental health harms

Cassie B.
The sweet deception: How &#8220;healthy&#8221; buzzwords hide a sugar epidemic in plain sight

The sweet deception: How “healthy” buzzwords hide a sugar epidemic in plain sight

Ava Grace
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy