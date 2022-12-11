(WARNING) The Secret Sin of Balaam - Are You Falling Into This Trap?

Support me with a cup of coffee 👉 https://bit.ly/kfe03l85
In today's Day of Rest study, we take a look at a few key events inside of Numbers chapters 22-25:9 that show us a time when Israel was considered righteous, but their fall into harlotry was fast. This reading from Moses is called Parashat Balak.
This portion of Scripture is where we see a particular Hebrew word in Num. 22:32 that is often translated as "perverse" (KJV, NKJV, ESV, etc.) or "reckless" (TLV, ISR, etc.), and it only appears in the Bible TWO times. The meaning of this word will be explored, and as always, we will look at a wide variety of practical applications from within today's text. Get ready!
