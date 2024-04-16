Create New Account
Reading the Bible LIVE: Warning in Taking the Mark of the Beast 666. -2024
DarylLawsonLive
229 Subscribers
14 views
Published 18 hours ago

Reading the Bible LIVE: Warning in Taking the Mark of the Beast 

Revelation 14:9-10 NLT


[9] Then a third angel followed them, shouting, “Anyone who worships the beast and his statue or who accepts his mark on the forehead or on the hand [10] must drink the wine of God’s anger. It has been poured full strength into God’s cup of wrath. And they will be tormented with fire and burning sulfur in the presence of the holy angels and the Lamb.

#markofthebeast

