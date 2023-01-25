Is It Jesus or My Best Behavior? (Romans 2-3) | How do I get saved?

Early on in this letter to the young church in Rome Paul is wading into some really confusing stuff. He starts off by saying everyone has sinned and needs Jesus, and the salvation Jesus offers is NOT based on our behavior. If that's true, do we need to be even concerned with our behavior? This new worldview is proving to be much more confusing, especially in a culture that glorifies and encourages hedonistic attitudes. When Paul warns that being too concerned with one's behavior can actually be problematic this is where most of us would just throw our hands in the air and yet Paul continues to unpack something hidden and incredibly good when it comes to considering our behavior in light of what Jesus offers for all people.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.