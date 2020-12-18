© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Wrong place,Wrong Time:Florida Art Teacher Gunned down with Stray Bullet,by 16 year old while enjoying a day at the beach.
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
50 views • December 18, 2020
Follow,Friend,Like & Share
https://www.paypal.me/BrianTooBadTVSolonge
https://cash.app/$BrianSolonge
https://fsavenger.com/user/Brian_Solonge
https://mobile.twitter.com/briansolonge https://gab.com/BrianSolonge https://www.instagram.com/briansolonge/ https://blackavengertv.forummotion.com/login https://www.patreon.com/BrianTooBadTVSolonge https://www.bitchute.com/channel/C1x07oDUG3b3/ https://www.brighteon.com/channels/briansolonge https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Community/Brian-Solonge-816226751784656/
https://www.paypal.me/BrianTooBadTVSolonge
https://cash.app/$BrianSolonge
https://fsavenger.com/user/Brian_Solonge
https://mobile.twitter.com/briansolonge https://gab.com/BrianSolonge https://www.instagram.com/briansolonge/ https://blackavengertv.forummotion.com/login https://www.patreon.com/BrianTooBadTVSolonge https://www.bitchute.com/channel/C1x07oDUG3b3/ https://www.brighteon.com/channels/briansolonge https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Community/Brian-Solonge-816226751784656/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.