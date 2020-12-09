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Goalkeepers 2019: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (Wake up sheeple)
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93 views • December 09, 2020
GatesFoundation - 30 Sep 2019
Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister of New Zealand, a globalist and a socialist/cultural marxist delivers a keynote address at Goalkeepers 2019 in New York.
Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister of New Zealand, a globalist and a socialist/cultural marxist delivers a keynote address at Goalkeepers 2019 in New York.
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