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THE GREAT WALL CONTINUES TO CRACK: China’s Golden Solution
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7 views • November 21, 2019
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Link to slides and sources: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/great-wall-continues-crack-chinas-golden-solution-lynette-zang/
Trade wars continue between the US and China, the two largest global economies. In the US, they say the trade war is having an impact on China’s economy, which is certainly true, but on May 11, 2017, China’s shorter-term debt interest rates rose above longer term debt in a yield curve inversion, one of the most accurate predictors of a recession. So perhaps the trade war merely escalated the decline that was already in process.
On December 4, 2018, the US Treasury market experienced a yield curve inversion, which, in my opinion, is a confirmation that we have entered a riskier and more elevated level in the deflationary cycle.
JP Morgan said that “Only gold is money, everything else is credit” J. Paul Getty said, “If you owe the bank $100 that’s your problem. If you owe the bank $100 million, that’s the bank’s problem.” Since 2008, we’ve watched governments underwriting bank losses under the premise of “stimulating” the economy. It’s not working and I’m thinking, we all have a problem. Got gold?
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THEN WHAT?
If you want to know what to actually DO about all of this, that's what we specialize in at ITM Trading. How do you protect your wealth for the next collapse and financial reset?
Yes Gold and Silver, but what types? How much of each? What strategy? And what long term plan?
If you're asking these questions you're already ahead of the game...
We're here to help, as it is our mission to safeguard the public from the inevitable downfall of the dollar, stock markets, and real estate.
We are the most recommended precious metals company in the industry for good reason, because we create lifetime relationships with our clients, and facilitate strategies for lifetime security.
Find out if you're properly protected today...
ITM TRADING:
Helping Build Your Future, Freedom, and Legacy
Call Today for Your 1st Strategy Session: 877-410-1414
You can also email us at: [email protected]
For Instant Updates and Important News, please follow us on:
https://www.ITMTrading.com
https://twitter.com/itmtrading
https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang
https://facebook.com/ITMTrading
By ITM Trading's Lynette Zang
ITM Trading Inc. © Copyright, 1995 - 2018 All Rights Reserved.
http://info.itmtrading.com/thanks-yt-free-guide/?ytv
Link to slides and sources: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/great-wall-continues-crack-chinas-golden-solution-lynette-zang/
Trade wars continue between the US and China, the two largest global economies. In the US, they say the trade war is having an impact on China’s economy, which is certainly true, but on May 11, 2017, China’s shorter-term debt interest rates rose above longer term debt in a yield curve inversion, one of the most accurate predictors of a recession. So perhaps the trade war merely escalated the decline that was already in process.
On December 4, 2018, the US Treasury market experienced a yield curve inversion, which, in my opinion, is a confirmation that we have entered a riskier and more elevated level in the deflationary cycle.
JP Morgan said that “Only gold is money, everything else is credit” J. Paul Getty said, “If you owe the bank $100 that’s your problem. If you owe the bank $100 million, that’s the bank’s problem.” Since 2008, we’ve watched governments underwriting bank losses under the premise of “stimulating” the economy. It’s not working and I’m thinking, we all have a problem. Got gold?
STAY IN THE KNOW!
For Critical Info, Strategies, and Updates, Subscribe here:
https://www.youtube.com/user/ITMTrading?sub_confirmation=1
THEN WHAT?
If you want to know what to actually DO about all of this, that's what we specialize in at ITM Trading. How do you protect your wealth for the next collapse and financial reset?
Yes Gold and Silver, but what types? How much of each? What strategy? And what long term plan?
If you're asking these questions you're already ahead of the game...
We're here to help, as it is our mission to safeguard the public from the inevitable downfall of the dollar, stock markets, and real estate.
We are the most recommended precious metals company in the industry for good reason, because we create lifetime relationships with our clients, and facilitate strategies for lifetime security.
Find out if you're properly protected today...
ITM TRADING:
Helping Build Your Future, Freedom, and Legacy
Call Today for Your 1st Strategy Session: 877-410-1414
You can also email us at: [email protected]
For Instant Updates and Important News, please follow us on:
https://www.ITMTrading.com
https://twitter.com/itmtrading
https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang
https://facebook.com/ITMTrading
By ITM Trading's Lynette Zang
ITM Trading Inc. © Copyright, 1995 - 2018 All Rights Reserved.
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