Israel: No more waiting for messianic prophecy. They're building it with bombs, blockades, & occupation - The days of redemption have come - Smotrich

The days of redemption have come — Smotrich

The Zionist finance minister frames the war and settlement expansion as divine redemption unfolding before us.

"For 2,000 years, Jews had to believe that a day would come when there would be redemption. We see how the first stage is happening before our eyes," he declared.

No more waiting for messianic prophecy. They're building it — with bombs, blockades, and occupation.

Adding:

Israel quietly seizes over half of Gaza Strip amid ‘ceasefire’ — report

In addition to the Yellow Line — a border the Israeli Defense Force had to retreat to in accordance with the Trump-brokered Gaza plan — Israel has established an Orange Line, the Cradle reports.

This move captures around 11% of Gaza’s territory beyond the Yellow Line, bringing the total occupied zone to around 64% of the Strip — all while the world stays silent due to the so-called "ceasefire".

Israel sent out new Gaza Strip maps to aid groups in mid-March, but did not make them public until now.

Adding:

THROWBACK: Zionists plot Gaza's digital high-tech enslavement

Israel's blueprint for Gaza involves a cashless society — where the IDF holds the keys to everyone's digital wallet.

Any Palestinian would always be one click away from losing access to their IDF-controlled e-wallets.

🤔 Liran Tancman, co-founder of Israel's Cyber Command, touted a digital platform for electronic payments at the inaugural Gaza Board of Peace meeting in February.

He bragged that by July 2026, Gaza's 2G network will be "upgraded" with free high-speed access, and claimed the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza is building a "secure digital backbone." And alongside it - Amazon‑style logistics.

Critics call it for what it is: an Israeli-controlled platform designed for more arbitrary restrictions.

Adding, Trump's sons cashing in:

Trump’s sons enrich themselves while US taxpayers foot the bill

👉 The recent deal between the Pentagon and Powerus – a company backed by Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr – is far from the only instance of Trump family members using their status for personal profit.

➡️ On April 30, Skyline Builders Group Holding Ltd announced a merger with Cove Kaz Capital Group LLC to create Kaz Resources Inc, firm that is expected to ensure a steady supply of various critical minerals, such as tungsten, to the US from Kazakhstan.

➡️ In 2025, Donald Jr and Eric bought a stake in Skyline Builders, and now stand to benefit from this mineral venture, while American taxpayers will cover the expenses: the US government supported the initiative with some $1.6 billion.

➡️ Also in 2025, a venture capital firm 1789 Capital, where Donald Trump Jr. is a partner, invested in Vulcan Elements, a rare-earth magnet startup.

📌 Shortly afterwards, Vulcan received a $620 million loan from the US Department of Defense.

🤔 What a delightful string of totally unrelated coincidences!