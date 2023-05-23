Protest Dr. Fauci Speaking at Yale!

PEACEFUL PROTEST of DR. FAUCI • Mon, May 22, 2023 • 9:30AMShow more
Dr. Anthony Fauci will be speaking at the Yale School of Medicine Commencement on May 22, 2023.
AMISTAD PARK
104 WASHINGTON AVE
NEW HAVEN, CT 06519
Note: Location has changed to corner of Washington Ave. and Cedar St.
More details: https://ctliberty.org/events/protestfauci/
CTRAMM Inc. and We The Patriots USA are organizing this event.
Show less
CSID: b8cde4aa93620d17
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.