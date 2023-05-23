Protest Dr. Fauci Speaking at Yale!

PEACEFUL PROTEST of DR. FAUCI • Mon, May 22, 2023 • 9:30AMShow more





Dr. Anthony Fauci will be speaking at the Yale School of Medicine Commencement on May 22, 2023.





AMISTAD PARK

104 WASHINGTON AVE

NEW HAVEN, CT 06519

Note: Location has changed to corner of Washington Ave. and Cedar St.





More details: https://ctliberty.org/events/protestfauci/





CTRAMM Inc. and We The Patriots USA are organizing this event.





