Protest Dr. Fauci Speaking at Yale!
PEACEFUL PROTEST of DR. FAUCI • Mon, May 22, 2023 • 9:30AMShow more


Dr. Anthony Fauci will be speaking at the Yale School of Medicine Commencement on May 22, 2023.


AMISTAD PARK

104 WASHINGTON AVE

NEW HAVEN, CT 06519

Note: Location has changed to corner of Washington Ave. and Cedar St.


More details: https://ctliberty.org/events/protestfauci/


CTRAMM Inc. and We The Patriots USA are organizing this event.


