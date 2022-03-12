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When It Comes To Ukraine, It Seems Russia Tells The Truth Better Than The US
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52 views • March 12, 2022
From video evidence to 17-year-old documents to the scrubbing of documents concerning biolabs from US government websites, it would appear that Russian President Vladimir Putin is telling the truth more than the current, illegitimate occupant of the White House and his accomplices concerning the situation in Ukraine. All of it flies in the face of what Scripture teaches regarding the truth and all of it comes from the father of lies, who was a murderer from the beginning and who has no truth in him. Take a look at the evidence and you'll see exactly why the West's Mockingbird Media wants to shut down the truth coming out of Russia concerning what our own government and NATO have been involved in.
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