Died Suddenly: A Victim Is Carried Away From The Mobile Covid-19 Vaccine Clinic In A Body Bag 💉
The Prisoner
Published 15 hours ago
This is some of the craziest footage you will ever see. Please share this video.

“A man went for his safe and effective Covid-19 vaccine and ended up collapsing dead right inside the mobile vaccine clinic. This is footage of paramedics removing his body from the vaccine bus. I do believe this happened in Russia. This footage is from the start of the pandemic, when they rolled out the shots.”

Source @Covid BC

