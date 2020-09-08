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Extrait du webjournal: Faux positifs ; tests COVID bidons - Radio-Quebec
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2 views • September 08, 2020
8 septembre 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U9SPi_6Pafs
Radio-Québec : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxLJZvb6-tlvk5Lq_vyETOQ
Un reconfinement basé exclusivement sur des tests qui produisent jusqu'à 90% de FAUX POSITIFS (des TESTS BIDONS) - selon les dernières études scientifiques - On appelle ça UN COUP D'ÉTAT. Appuyez notre combat: http://www.paypal.me/AlexisCossette
Radio-Québec : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxLJZvb6-tlvk5Lq_vyETOQ
Un reconfinement basé exclusivement sur des tests qui produisent jusqu'à 90% de FAUX POSITIFS (des TESTS BIDONS) - selon les dernières études scientifiques - On appelle ça UN COUP D'ÉTAT. Appuyez notre combat: http://www.paypal.me/AlexisCossette
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