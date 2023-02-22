Josh Alexander — Advocating for student rights

Josh Alexander is an Ontario high school student who was recently expelled for advocating for student rights. In this latest episode of The SAM Podcast, Josh recalls the opposition he faced from the administrative members at his catholic school for trying to bring his own, as well as his fellow students' concerns to the attention of the school. Josh also shares what it was like to be a high school student during covid.
