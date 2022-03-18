© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Charlie Chaplin: The Great Dictator Speech [March 7, 1941]
Follow
1
Share
Report
31 views • March 18, 2022
Note: Remember the Fucking History!
'Those That Fail to Learn From History, Are Doomed to Repeat is' - George Satayana
The Great Dictator (1940) - IMDb, Release date March 7, 1941 (United States)
Director Charles Chaplin
Writer Charles Chaplin
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0032553/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Great_Dictator
14,012,004 views May 29, 2011
LinkTheCoward
16.4K subscribers
https://youtu.be/w8HdOHrc3OQ
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrnH66T9T7inDf3YFHe0r7g
'Those That Fail to Learn From History, Are Doomed to Repeat is' - George Satayana
The Great Dictator (1940) - IMDb, Release date March 7, 1941 (United States)
Director Charles Chaplin
Writer Charles Chaplin
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0032553/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Great_Dictator
14,012,004 views May 29, 2011
LinkTheCoward
16.4K subscribers
https://youtu.be/w8HdOHrc3OQ
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrnH66T9T7inDf3YFHe0r7g
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.