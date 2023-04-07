Golden Milk Recipe Video

Ingredients:
4 tablespoon Groovy Bee Organic Coconut Milk Powder
1/4 tablespoon Organic Turmeric Root Powder
Sprinkle of Organic Monk Fruit Extract Powder
1/2 teaspoon Organic Extra Virgin Coconut Oil
Sprinkle of Organic Ground Black Pepper
Sprinkle of cinnamon
1 1/2 cups of water
2 slices ginger
