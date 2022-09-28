Welcome To Proverbs Club.Fools Suffer From Ignoring Issues.

Proverbs 26:3 (NIV).

3) A whip for the horse, a bridle for the donkey,

and a rod for the backs of fools!

Proverbs Club Commentary.

A fool is driven by circumstances rather than planning.

This is punishing and eliminates the best solution.

