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Welcome To Proverbs Club.Fools Suffer From Ignoring Issues.
Proverbs 26:3 (NIV).
3) A whip for the horse, a bridle for the donkey,
and a rod for the backs of fools!
Proverbs Club Commentary.
A fool is driven by circumstances rather than planning.
This is punishing and eliminates the best solution.
https://pc1.tiny.us/2p8evczh
#whip #horse #bridle #donkey #rod #backs #fools