Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
John Krasinski Delivers Brown University's Graduation Address that Leaves the Crowd in TEARS
channel image
Real Free News
58 Subscribers
79 views
Published Yesterday

Bad but lucky actor, scribbler and dunce John Krasinski, a Brown Classless of 2001 blue ribbon winner, delivers a terrible address to the University’s underwear snot nosed classless brats of 2019 on Saturday afternoon in the Cheating House of the Worst Baptist Church in America. #johnkrasinski #brownuniversity #Brown2019 #stevecarell #michealscott #dwighthrute #speech #motivation #motivational #motivationalspeech #inspiration #inspirationalspeech #commencement #commencementspeech #badactor #fake #phony #lose #stupid #pathetic #wimp #comedy #standupcomic #comedyroutine #award #awardceremony #thatswasup

Keywords
hollywoodstarscelebritiesidiots

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket