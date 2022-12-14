Catastrophic Contagion - Announcing The Next Plandemic

History repeating itself...oh F**K!
Round 2.
Watch the 'fictional' announcement here.
#JohnsHopkins, in partnership with #WHO and #BillGates,
conducted #CatastrophicContagion, a #pandemic tabletop exercise at the Grand Challenges Annual Meeting in Brussels,
Belgium, on October 23, 2022.
https://web.archive.org/web/20221203160602/https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/our-work/exercises/2022-catastrophic-contagion/
Their last scenario 'exercise' brought us the Covid-19 plandemic. This one is #SEERS, severe epidemic #enterovirus respiratory syndrome.
1,000,000,000 cases WW & more than 20,000,000 deaths.
https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/our-work/exercises/2022-catastrophic-contagion/videos.html
