Censored Surgeon General: Dr. Joseph Ladapo on mRNA Heart Deaths w/ Dr. Kelly Victory – Ask Dr. Drew

When Dr. Joseph Ladapo shared an alarming study on increased heart-related deaths in young males who took mRNA vaccines, his post was immediately censored by tech platforms. But the takedown didn't last long: within hours, the censors must have realized that they'd just tried to silence the actual Surgeon General of Florida. If they'll censor the top medical spokesperson of a state with nearly 22,000,000 people – simply for sharing medical information that conflicts with the prevailing narrative – what else are they willing to hide? ABOUT DR. JOE LADAPO Dr. Joseph Ladapo is the Surgeon General of Florida and professor at University of Florida College of Medicine. He received his MD from Harvard Medical School and a PhD in Health Policy from Harvard Graduate School of Arts and Sciences. Dr. Ladapo worked as an associate professor of general internal medicine and a health policy researcher at UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine. He lives in Tampa, Florida with his wife and children.