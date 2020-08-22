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Premier of Quennsland Getting Jab With Cap Still On!!!!
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266 views • August 22, 2020
Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk FAKES flu shot!
No needle, no push of plunger, barrel of liquid not inserted, No gloves, no bandaid, no cotton ball with tape, no blood drip right after inoculation, no blood stained top, no medical certificate.
No needle, no push of plunger, barrel of liquid not inserted, No gloves, no bandaid, no cotton ball with tape, no blood drip right after inoculation, no blood stained top, no medical certificate.
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