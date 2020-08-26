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Escape the Mark - Escape is STILL Possible - (Video 1 of 7)
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46 views • August 26, 2020
The biblical signs of the last days are indeed upon us…
Global disaster is imminent…
Yet, escape IS possible.
That’s what this Remnant Exodus Seminar is all about – escape – explaining the threat, exposing the lies, and pointing out the only way of escape from the impending doom.
Remnant Exodus includes 7 power-packed video presentations, each one about an hour to an hour and a half in length. These presentations are based on the Scriptures, both OT and NT, on current events, and on documented history. Each video builds on those before it. This Remnant Exodus Seminar is designed to easily take you through this information step by step, with slides and illustrations to guide you each step of the way.
Prepare for assumptions of the past to be challenged, giving you important new information to help guide your way.
There are no gimmicks here, no manipulation, no lies. We know that your life is literally on the line, so documentation is provided for the facts presented in these videos for you to check out for yourself. Consider all of the evidence and then you be the judge.
Here is a short outline of what’s included in these videos:
1. Escape The Mark – The Mark of the Beast of Revelation is coming – you need to escape before that happens.
2. War On Cash – We are quickly moving toward a cashless world – this will bring in the Mark.
3. No Rapture… No Escape? – The Pre-Trib Rapture is a fatally flawed doctrine based on assumptions that do not agree with the facts of history. Find out how the facts about the early believers change everything you may have been told.
4. The Great Judaic Schism – The influence of rabbinical Judaism on the world has been far-reaching. Re-visiting the history of 1st century Judaic sects is eye-opening for Jews, Christians and Messianics, since all three groups are directly affected by this information.
5. The Christian Church Did Not Exist Before 135 AD – Christians are told that the Christian Church began at Pentecost, as allegedly reported in Acts. Yet, many Christian scholars know this is not true. The Christian Church did not exist before 135 AD – a fact with huge ramifications when looking for a way of escape.
6. Into Babylon – History clearly shows that both rabbinical Judaism and Christianity started on the path into Babylon in the 2nd Century AD. This has set up people from both of these groups for disaster, when Babylon the Great of Revelation 17 & 18 soon meets its end. Yes, this is a shocking claim. That’s why you need to take in this seminar!
7. Remnant Exodus –”The Remnant” is one of the most well-established teachings of Scripture, and also the most neglected. Here you will learn who the Remnant are, and how the Remnant Exodus offers the only way of escape. Perhaps most importantly, it will finally become clear how you can escape as part of this group.
Lastly, there are powerful enemies to the truths presented here, so we can’t promise how long this free Remnant Exodus Seminar will be online. We urge you to schedule time to take in all of this Remnant Exodus Seminar as soon as possible, while it is still available.
We sincerely hope this information will help you to make your escape from the things that soon must come upon the earth. Luke 21:34-36
Because Escape is Still Possible... https://TruthPoint.info
Listen to Tsiyon Road radio 24/7/365 at https://tsiyon.org or on TuneIn https://tunein.com/radio/Tsiyon-Road-Radio-s183401/
Visit https://tsiyon.net for fellowship, weekly live-streams and more
Global disaster is imminent…
Yet, escape IS possible.
That’s what this Remnant Exodus Seminar is all about – escape – explaining the threat, exposing the lies, and pointing out the only way of escape from the impending doom.
Remnant Exodus includes 7 power-packed video presentations, each one about an hour to an hour and a half in length. These presentations are based on the Scriptures, both OT and NT, on current events, and on documented history. Each video builds on those before it. This Remnant Exodus Seminar is designed to easily take you through this information step by step, with slides and illustrations to guide you each step of the way.
Prepare for assumptions of the past to be challenged, giving you important new information to help guide your way.
There are no gimmicks here, no manipulation, no lies. We know that your life is literally on the line, so documentation is provided for the facts presented in these videos for you to check out for yourself. Consider all of the evidence and then you be the judge.
Here is a short outline of what’s included in these videos:
1. Escape The Mark – The Mark of the Beast of Revelation is coming – you need to escape before that happens.
2. War On Cash – We are quickly moving toward a cashless world – this will bring in the Mark.
3. No Rapture… No Escape? – The Pre-Trib Rapture is a fatally flawed doctrine based on assumptions that do not agree with the facts of history. Find out how the facts about the early believers change everything you may have been told.
4. The Great Judaic Schism – The influence of rabbinical Judaism on the world has been far-reaching. Re-visiting the history of 1st century Judaic sects is eye-opening for Jews, Christians and Messianics, since all three groups are directly affected by this information.
5. The Christian Church Did Not Exist Before 135 AD – Christians are told that the Christian Church began at Pentecost, as allegedly reported in Acts. Yet, many Christian scholars know this is not true. The Christian Church did not exist before 135 AD – a fact with huge ramifications when looking for a way of escape.
6. Into Babylon – History clearly shows that both rabbinical Judaism and Christianity started on the path into Babylon in the 2nd Century AD. This has set up people from both of these groups for disaster, when Babylon the Great of Revelation 17 & 18 soon meets its end. Yes, this is a shocking claim. That’s why you need to take in this seminar!
7. Remnant Exodus –”The Remnant” is one of the most well-established teachings of Scripture, and also the most neglected. Here you will learn who the Remnant are, and how the Remnant Exodus offers the only way of escape. Perhaps most importantly, it will finally become clear how you can escape as part of this group.
Lastly, there are powerful enemies to the truths presented here, so we can’t promise how long this free Remnant Exodus Seminar will be online. We urge you to schedule time to take in all of this Remnant Exodus Seminar as soon as possible, while it is still available.
We sincerely hope this information will help you to make your escape from the things that soon must come upon the earth. Luke 21:34-36
Because Escape is Still Possible... https://TruthPoint.info
Listen to Tsiyon Road radio 24/7/365 at https://tsiyon.org or on TuneIn https://tunein.com/radio/Tsiyon-Road-Radio-s183401/
Visit https://tsiyon.net for fellowship, weekly live-streams and more
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