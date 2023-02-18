Irishman Delivers Crucial Message About Leftist Orchestrated Muslim Invasion of Ireland!

"The truth is what's important. We all know what's going on in our towns and cities... villages. Girls are being attacked, raped, murdered, by migrants. Kidnappings, attempted kidnappings, harassment... Streets are becoming less safe and there's people out there that will try to get you to deny those facts based on who's speaking it. The government wants us divided into small little groups."

STEVE'S TAKE: When he says nationalists, he's referring to anyone who loves their nation (in this case Ireland). There's nothing racist about loving your nation. Many people of many races love the nation they live in which ever nation that may be. It's not a race issue.

Stay united under God and Country. Don't get distracted. And remember, the truth is the truth no matter who is telling it, even if no one is. #StandforTruth

Shop for American Patriots Apparel at https://www.americanpatriotsapparel.com 🇺🇸

Donate on Locals at https://americanpatriotsgodcountry.locals.com

Follow us on Social Media ⬇️

Telegram https://t.me/APFGAC

Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/AmericanPatriotsforGodandCountry

Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/apfgac

Truth Social - https://truthsocial.com/@APFGAC

YouTube - https://youtube.com/AmericanPatriotsApparel

Until next time stay American, stay Patriotic, and above all else stay Godly! PEACE!