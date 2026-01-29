Keir Starmer met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing:

➡️Xi urged China and the UK to rise above their differences, saying it is now imperative for global peace

➡️He said ties have faced twists and turns that harmed both sides, and called for a partnership that can stand the test of history

➡️Xi said leaders must not shy away from difficulties if something serves the fundamental interests of their countries and people

➡️Starmer said it had been far too long since a British prime minister visited China, and that the UK needs a more sophisticated relationship with Beijing

➡️He said he came with the British people in mind, arguing that events abroad directly affect life at home — from supermarket prices to national security

➡️Starmer added that meaningful dialogue must also cover areas of disagreement, because that is the only way to make progress