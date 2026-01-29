© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Keir Starmer met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing:
➡️Xi urged China and the UK to rise above their differences, saying it is now imperative for global peace
➡️He said ties have faced twists and turns that harmed both sides, and called for a partnership that can stand the test of history
➡️Xi said leaders must not shy away from difficulties if something serves the fundamental interests of their countries and people
➡️Starmer said it had been far too long since a British prime minister visited China, and that the UK needs a more sophisticated relationship with Beijing
➡️He said he came with the British people in mind, arguing that events abroad directly affect life at home — from supermarket prices to national security
➡️Starmer added that meaningful dialogue must also cover areas of disagreement, because that is the only way to make progress