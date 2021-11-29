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Classroom Conversation, Covid19, Vaccine, 12 Families, Denver Airport, And More
Daily Excellence
Daily Excellence
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81 views • November 29, 2021
Collage Classroom Discussion On Hot Topic Issues Facing America, From A Conservative Point Of View.

We fail miserably when we try to achieve perfection. However, Excellence is achievable. My goal is to live a life of integrity, giving my best to God, and encouraging others to do the same..... DailyExcellence!

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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