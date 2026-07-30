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It’s Time to Talk About Oil 07/30/2026
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
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Today is all about new technology that gives a whole lot more oil. This is brand new information and Pastor Stan has not discussed this yet. Today we also see how God will cause oil to flow to Israel. This is confirmed by God’s Prophets and the Bible.

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EMP Shield - to get $65 off of your order, please visit :

https://empshield.com/coupon/prophecysale2026/

Promo Code: Prophecysale2026

Valid until 29 May, 2026


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Keywords
timeoiltalkaboutprophecy clubstan johnson
Chapters

00:00Energy

12:55New Technology

16:45Song of Moses

17:52Prophecies

22:33Bible Prophecy Teaching

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