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Trucker Strike: Media Warns "Stock Up Now" - Shortages Coming
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1550 views • November 12, 2020
Ice Age Farmer - 12 Nov 2020: As retailers reinstate purchase limits and the mainstream media warns viewers to "stock up now," a supposedly grassroots trucker strike threatens to marry a demand shock with a supply interruption, putting our supply chain under tremendous stress and promising shortages in the days ahead. In Brazil's 2018 trucker strike, food prices skyrocketed, fuel shortages grounded flights, and 68 million chickens were culled without feed. Stock up now and spread the word.
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