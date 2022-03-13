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Dr. Naomi Wolf Details Unsettling Pfizer Documents
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605 views • March 13, 2022
Dr. Wolf Details Unsettling Pfizer Docs, 161 Attorneys To Address "Crimes Of Extraordinary Scale"
Dr. Naomi Wolf appeared on Steve Bannon's podcast to go over the disturbing findings uncovered in recently released Pfizer documents pertaining to the COVID shots while they were experimenting on laboratory mice.
The paper trail now corroborates whistle blower Karen Kingstons evidence.
https://www.brighteon.com/3dae482f-29ee-4727-8ff1-d67cbcb1c44f
Dr. Naomi Wolf appeared on Steve Bannon's podcast to go over the disturbing findings uncovered in recently released Pfizer documents pertaining to the COVID shots while they were experimenting on laboratory mice.
The paper trail now corroborates whistle blower Karen Kingstons evidence.
https://www.brighteon.com/3dae482f-29ee-4727-8ff1-d67cbcb1c44f
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