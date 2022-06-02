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FOJC Radio: The Darkness of Compromise w/David Carrico
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89 views • June 02, 2022
FOJC Radio: The Darkness of Compromise w/David Carrico
FOJC Radio - David Carrico & Donna Carrico - Followers of Jesus Christ Radio
" Where the Truth in God's Word Is Found "
YOUTUBE CHANNEL UNDERGROUND CHURCH FOJC
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0Rm...
“NEW” RUMBLE CHANNEL https://rumble.com/c/c-704825
Followers of Jesus Christ Web Site:
http://www.fojcradio.com
or http://www.ritualabusefree.org
" Preaching the Gospel of the Kingdom & Teaching the Doctrine of Jesus Christ To the Whole World "
THE DOCTRINE OF CHRIST SERIES is with Jimmy Cooper at Jimivision on Youtube. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClUv...
PODCASTS FOR THE DOCTRINE OF CHRIST SERIES AUDIOS
https://the-doctrine-of-christ.simple...
Jimmy has now put THE FOJC VAULT VIDEOS on Brighteon.
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fo...
To receive notices for Friday night Remnant Gathering messages or other programs we are on, send an email to: [email protected] with: “Sign Up” in the Subject line.
RADIO PAGE at: http://www.fojcradio.com/RADIO.htm#fojc radio
We Are *on Air LIVE *** Every Friday for Remnant Gathering
@ 6 PM Central Time
Please Join the Chat Room with other Listeners where Scriptures & Comments are posted
or, Listen to the 24/7 Auto DJ with Teachings, Music, and other Audios.
If You Missed Any Radio Church and other Messages, You can listen to our Radio Channel Auto DJ https://www.fojcradio.com/fojc-radio/
or Podcast page here: https://www.fojcradio.com/podcasts/
“NEW” Remnant Gathering Locations
http://www.fojcradio.com/Feedback.htm...
CONTACT INFORMATION:
David and Donna Carrico
Followers of Jesus Christ
P. O. BOX 671
Tell City, IN 47586
Phone -812-836-2288
Email - [email protected]
FOJC Radio
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/overcomer
Shared from and subscribe to:
FOJC Radio
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0RmdJ0nhShuDLp8Q41Blwg
FOJC Radio - David Carrico & Donna Carrico - Followers of Jesus Christ Radio
" Where the Truth in God's Word Is Found "
YOUTUBE CHANNEL UNDERGROUND CHURCH FOJC
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0Rm...
“NEW” RUMBLE CHANNEL https://rumble.com/c/c-704825
Followers of Jesus Christ Web Site:
http://www.fojcradio.com
or http://www.ritualabusefree.org
" Preaching the Gospel of the Kingdom & Teaching the Doctrine of Jesus Christ To the Whole World "
THE DOCTRINE OF CHRIST SERIES is with Jimmy Cooper at Jimivision on Youtube. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClUv...
PODCASTS FOR THE DOCTRINE OF CHRIST SERIES AUDIOS
https://the-doctrine-of-christ.simple...
Jimmy has now put THE FOJC VAULT VIDEOS on Brighteon.
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fo...
To receive notices for Friday night Remnant Gathering messages or other programs we are on, send an email to: [email protected] with: “Sign Up” in the Subject line.
RADIO PAGE at: http://www.fojcradio.com/RADIO.htm#fojc radio
We Are *on Air LIVE *** Every Friday for Remnant Gathering
@ 6 PM Central Time
Please Join the Chat Room with other Listeners where Scriptures & Comments are posted
or, Listen to the 24/7 Auto DJ with Teachings, Music, and other Audios.
If You Missed Any Radio Church and other Messages, You can listen to our Radio Channel Auto DJ https://www.fojcradio.com/fojc-radio/
or Podcast page here: https://www.fojcradio.com/podcasts/
“NEW” Remnant Gathering Locations
http://www.fojcradio.com/Feedback.htm...
CONTACT INFORMATION:
David and Donna Carrico
Followers of Jesus Christ
P. O. BOX 671
Tell City, IN 47586
Phone -812-836-2288
Email - [email protected]
FOJC Radio
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/overcomer
Shared from and subscribe to:
FOJC Radio
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0RmdJ0nhShuDLp8Q41Blwg
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